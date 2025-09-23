Skip to Main content
Thai Town
0
Order Now
Home
/
F4.CRAB FRIED RICE
F4.CRAB FRIED RICE
$0
CHOICE OF SPICY
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
FRIED RICE RICE OPTIONS
Please select up to 1
Select...
EXTRA PROTEIN
Please select up to 3
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Fried rice with crab meat, egg, white pepper, fried garlic, onions, stir-fried with butter, topped with jumbo lump crab meat.
Thai Town Location and Hours
(832) 992-9990
222 Hwy 6, Suite 500, Sugar Land, TX 77478
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement