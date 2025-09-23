Skip to Main content
Thai Town
0
Order Now
Home
/
S7. Beef Salad ( Nam Tok)
S7. Beef Salad ( Nam Tok)
$0
CHOICE OF SPICY
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Beef Salad Modify
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Sliced Beef salad mixed with thinly sliced red onions, green onions, rice powder, dried chili flakes, lime juice, mint & cilantro in traditional Thai dressing.
Thai Town Location and Hours
(832) 992-9990
222 Hwy 6, Suite 500, Sugar Land, TX 77478
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement