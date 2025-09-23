C6. PINEAPPLE CURRY

$0

Dinner CHOICE OF PROTEIN Required* Please select 1 Select... CURRY SPICY Required* Please select 1 Select... RICE Required* Please select 1 Select... EXTRA PROTEIN Select... Pineapple Curry Modify Select...

Add to Cart 1

Red curry in coconut milk comes with Pineapple, Bamboo shoot, Bell Pepper, Basil.