Thai Town
S4. Wonton Soup
S4. Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp wontons in a Vegetable broth, with bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli, garlic oil, and white pepper.
Thai Town Location and Hours
(832) 992-9990
222 Hwy 6, Suite 500, Sugar Land, TX 77478
Closed
Opens Wednesday at 11:30AM
All hours
