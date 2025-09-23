Skip to Main content
Thai Town
0
Order Now
Home
/
TSO1. Tom Yum Soup
TSO1. Tom Yum Soup
$0
Soup Tray Spice Level
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Tom Yum modify
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Thai hot and sour soup, flavored with milk, lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaves, features fresh chili, mushroom, and tomato. It is topped with green onion and cilantro.
Thai Town Location and Hours
(832) 992-9990
222 Hwy 6, Suite 500, Sugar Land, TX 77478
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement