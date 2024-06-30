Thai Town
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- A1. Crispy Spring Roll (4 pcs)
Rice- paper Rolls Stuffed with Glass Noodles and Vegetable pair with Sweet sour sauce.$6.99
- A2. Fresh Soft Roll (2 pcs)
Fresh rice paper filled with crisp green leaves, carrot, mint, basil, cilantro, and cabbage purpose, perfectly paired with your choice of peanut or seafood dressing.$5.99
- A3. Cream Cheese Golden Bag (4pcs)
Wonton wrappers with cream cheese, crab meat, carrot and green onion pair with sweet and sour dipping sauce.$7.99
- A4. Crispy Cheese Roll (4 pcs)
Rice roll wrappers filled with cream cheese, mozzarella, and mild cheddar pair with sweet and sour dipping sauce.$7.99
- A5. Chicken Satay (4 pcs)
Grilled marinated chicken, satay-style with coconut milk, turmeric, curry powder, and soy sauce. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.$9.99
- A6. Shrimp Dumplings (4 pcs )
Steamed egg wonton wrappers filled with shrimp, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, and mushrooms, topped with green onion slice, paired with dumpling sauce.$8.99
- A7. Har Gow (4 pcs)
Translucent dough wrappers filled with fresh shrimp seasoned with sesame oil, soy sauce, and water chestnuts, steamed to tender perfection, paired with dumpling sauce.$8.99
- A8. Coconut Shrimps (5pcs)
Battered shrimp coated in coconut flakes, fried to golden perfection, and pair with Sweet sour sauce.$7.99
- A9. Gyoza (4 pcs)
Tender chicken/veggies wrapped in wheat flour, cabbage, green onions, ginger, sesame oil, soybean, soy sauce, and egg, cooked to perfection. Served with Gyoza sauce for dipping.$6.99
- A10. Chicken Wings (5 pcs)
Crispy chicken drumsticks and wings marinated in Thai-style flavors, pair with house sweet chili sauce.$10.99
- A11. Edamame
Steamed edamame seasoned with a sprinkle of salt.$5.99
- A12. Roti and Curry
One Thai Pan Fried Roti bread pair with Thai style curry.$6.99
- A13. Appetizer combo
Combination of crispy spring rolls, crispy cheese roll, chicken satay, cream cheese golden bag, coconut shrimp pair with peanut sauce, cucumber sauce & sweet sour sauce. (no substitution)$19.99
SOUP
- S1. Tom Yum Soup
Thai hot and sour soup, flavored with milk, lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaves, features fresh chili, mushroom, and tomato. It is topped with green onion and cilantro.$7.99
- S2. Tom Kha Soup
Thai Coconut Soup, infused with lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaves, features mushroom, yellow onion, and tomato. It is topped with green onion and cilantro.$7.99
- S4. Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp wontons in a Vegetable broth, with bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli, garlic oil, and white pepper.
- S3. Noodle Soup
Your choice of rice noodles or egg noodle served in a Vegetable broth and topped with bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli, crushed peanuts, garlic oil, and white pepper.$12.99
SALAD
- S5. PAPAYA SALAD
Shredded green Thai papaya and carrot salad featuring crushed garlic, tomato, and green beans, dressed in traditional Thai dressing and topped with ground roasted peanuts.$11.99
- S6. LARB
Northeastern Thailand’s famous salad with your choice of minced chicken or minced pork, mixed with rice powder, red onions, green onion, dried chili,mint, cilantro in Thai traditional dressing.$13.99