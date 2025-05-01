Thai Town
Thai Green Tea$4.99
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, fresh garlic, black pepper, basil, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms in house brown sauce.$15.99
Coconut Sticky Rice and fresh Mango, drizzled with sweet coconut milk and sprinkled with sesame seeds.$9.99
FOOD
APPETIZERS
A1. Crispy Spring Roll (4 pcs)
Rice- paper Rolls Stuffed with Glass Noodles and Vegetable pair with Sweet sour sauce.$7.99
A2. Fresh Soft Roll (2 pcs)
Fresh rice paper filled with crisp green leaves, carrot, mint, basil, cilantro, and cabbage purpose, perfectly paired with your choice of peanut or seafood dressing.$7.99
A3. Cream Cheese Golden Bag (4pcs)
Wonton wrappers with cream cheese, crab meat, carrot and green onion pair with sweet and sour dipping sauce.$9.99
A4. Crispy Cheese Roll (4 pcs)
Rice roll wrappers filled with cream cheese, mozzarella, and mild cheddar pair with sweet and sour dipping sauce.$8.99
A5. Chicken Satay (4 pcs)
Grilled marinated chicken, satay-style with coconut milk, turmeric, curry powder, and soy sauce. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.$9.99
A6. Shrimp Dumplings (4 pcs )
Steamed egg wonton wrappers filled with shrimp, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, and mushrooms, topped with green onion slice, paired with dumpling sauce.$9.99
A7. Har Gow (4 pcs)
Translucent dough wrappers filled with fresh shrimp seasoned with sesame oil, soy sauce, and water chestnuts, steamed to tender perfection, paired with dumpling sauce.$9.99
A8. Coconut Shrimps (5pcs)
Battered shrimp coated in coconut flakes, fried to golden perfection, and pair with Sweet sour sauce.$7.99
A9. Gyoza (4 pcs)
Tender chicken/veggies wrapped in wheat flour, cabbage, green onions, ginger, sesame oil, soybean, soy sauce, and egg, cooked to perfection. Served with Gyoza sauce for dipping.$6.99
A10. Chicken Wings (5 pcs)
Crispy chicken drumsticks and wings marinated in Thai-style flavors, pair with house sweet chili sauce.$10.99
A11. Edamame
Steamed edamame seasoned with a sprinkle of salt.$6.99
A12. Roti and Curry
One Thai Pan Fried Roti bread pair with Thai style curry.$7.99
A13. Appetizer combo
Combination of crispy spring rolls, crispy cheese roll, chicken satay, cream cheese golden bag, coconut shrimp pair with peanut sauce, cucumber sauce & sweet sour sauce. (no substitution)$20.99
A.14 Chicken Curry Puff (2)
Flakey, crispy puffs filled with savory curried potatoes, chicken , soybean sauce, pepper, and onions.$8.99
SOUP
S1. Tom Yum Soup
Thai hot and sour soup, flavored with milk, lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaves, features fresh chili, mushroom, and tomato. It is topped with green onion and cilantro.$8.99
S2. Tom Kha Soup
Thai Coconut Soup, infused with lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaves, features mushroom, yellow onion, and tomato. It is topped with green onion and cilantro.$8.99
S4. Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp wontons in a Vegetable broth, with bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli, garlic oil, and white pepper.
S3. Noodle Soup
Your choice of rice noodles or egg noodle served in a Vegetable broth and topped with bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli, crushed peanuts, garlic oil, and white pepper.$13.99
SALAD
S5. PAPAYA SALAD
Shredded green Thai papaya and carrot salad featuring crushed garlic, tomato, and green beans, dressed in traditional Thai dressing and topped with ground roasted peanuts.$12.99
S6. LARB
Northeastern Thailand’s famous salad with your choice of minced chicken or minced beef, mixed with rice powder, red onions, green onion, dried chili, mint, cilantro in Thai traditional dressing.$14.99
S7. Beef Salad ( Nam Tok)
Sliced Grilled Beef salad mixed with thinly sliced red onions, green onions, rice powder, dried chili flakes, lime juice, mint & cilantro in traditional Thai dressing.$14.99
S8. Glass Noodle Salad (Yum Woon Sen)
Choose between minced chicken or minced beef, accompanied by glass noodles, red onions, yellow onion, green onion, cilantro, peanuts, and tomatoes in a lime dressing. (Shrimp +$3, Mixed Seafood +$5)$14.99
S9. Seafood Salad (Yum Talay)
Thai-style seafood combination salad featuring shrimp, squid, scallops, and mussels. Complemented by tomatoes, red onions, carrots, green onions, and cilantro, all dressed in a zesty chili-lime dressing.$19.99
STIR-FRIED
ST1. Basil Stir Fry (Pad Kra Prow)
Bell peppers, onions, chili, garlic, basil, and green beans in house brown sauce.$14.99
ST2. Eggplant Basil
Eggplant, yellow onion, bell pepper, and basil in house brown sauce.$14.99
ST3. Vegetable Medley
Broccoli, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, and garlic in house brown sauce.$14.99
ST4. Broccoli Stir Fry
Broccoli, carrot, and garlic in our house brown sauce.$14.99
ST5. Pepper Garlic
Garlic, white pepper, and black pepper. Served on a bed of steamed broccoli, carrots, and cabbage, topped with green onions, fried garlic, and cilantro. Comes with a side of cucumber.$14.99
ST6. Cashew Nut Stir Fry
Yellow onion, carrot, bell peppers, green onion, cashew nuts, and house brown sauce.$14.99
ST7. Thai Red Curry Stir Fry (Pad Prik King)
Thai red curry paste, green beans, and bell peppers, topped with slices of kaffir lime leaf.$14.99
CURRY
C1. THAI RED CURRY
Red curry (Spicy & slightly sweet) in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, pumpkin, and bell pepper.$14.99
C2. THAI YELLOW CURRY
Yellow curry (Creamy curry with a rich texture & distinct aroma) in coconut milk with Potatoes, Carrot, Onion.$14.99
C3. THAI GREEN CURRY
Green curry (Spicy, sweet, aromatic & savory) in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, eggplant, and bell Pepper.$14.99
C4.THAI PA-NANG
Pa- Nang curry (Thick, slightly salty & sweet) in coconut milk with a zesty kaffir lime leaf flavor comes with Broccoli, carrot, green bean, topped with kaffir lime leaf and Basil (curry base contains peanuts) in coconut milk.$14.99
C5.THAI MASSAMAN CURRY
Massaman curry (Savory & slightly sweet) in coconut milk with potato, yellow onion, and carrot, top with roasted peanuts$14.99
C6. PINEAPPLE CURRY
Red curry in coconut milk comes with Pineapple, Bamboo shoot, Bell Pepper, Basil.$15.99
FRIED RICE DISHES
F1. THAI FRIED RICE
Thai-style fried rice with egg, garlic, green onions, and white pepper, in house brown sauce.$14.99
F2. BASIL FRIED RICE
Fried rice with egg, white pepper, fried garlic, onions, dried chili, basil leaves, and bell peppers, in house brown sauce.$15.99
F3. VEGAN FRIED RICE (No Egg)
Fried rice with garlic, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, white pepper, bell peppers, tomatoes, and green onions in vegan brown sauce.$14.99
F4.CRAB FRIED RICE
Fried rice with crab meat, egg, white pepper, fried garlic, onions, stir-fried with butter, topped with jumbo lump crab meat.$21.99
F5. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Fried rice with fresh pineapple chunks, egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, green onions, stir-fried with curry powder, crushed garlic, and house sauce. Topped with raisins, cashews, and fried shallots.(Served in fresh pineapple for dine in)$17.99
NOODLE DISHES
N1. Pad Thai
Famous Thai noodle dish with house special Pad Thai sauce, thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, green onion, bean sprouts, & Topped with Crushed Peanuts.$14.99
N1. Crispy Pad Thai
Famous Thai noodle dish with crispy egg noodles in house special Pad Thai sauce, stir-fried with egg, green onion, and bean sprouts, served with a side of crushed peanuts.$15.99
N2. Pad See Eew
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, fresh garlic, carrots, American broccoli, and Chinese broccoli in black sweet soy sauce.$14.99
N3. Thai Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, fresh garlic, black pepper, basil, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms in house brown sauce.$15.99
N4. Pad Woon Sen (Glass noodle stir-fried)
Clear glass noodles stir-fried with egg, white pepper, onions, carrots, tomatoes, and Chinese broccoli.$14.99
CHEF SPECIALS
CS1. CRISPY FISH IN THE GARDEN (Whole Fish)
(Fish in the garden) Deep-fried fish tossed in special dressing with lemon juice, chili, mint, green apple, and peanut. Served with steamed rice.$24.99
CS2. GARLIC FISH (Whole fish)
Deep fried whole fish with Thai garlic sauce served with special dressing Thai seafood sauce and steam rice.$24.99
CS3. SPICY CRISPY CATFISH (Fillet)
Stir-fried crispy catfish infused with a blend of chili paste and kaffir lime leaves, green beans, and bell peppers. Served with steamed rice.$17.99
CS.4 GARLIC CRISPY CATFISH (Fillet)
Deep-fried catfish fillet with Thai garlic, white pepper, and black pepper sauce, served on a bed of steamed broccoli, carrots, and cabbage. Topped with green onions, fried garlic, and cilantro. Served with steamed rice.$17.99
CS5. KHAO SOI (Curry Egg Noodle)
Northern-style Thai Curry with steamed egg noodles, choice of chicken drumstick or tofu. Topped with crispy fried noodles and served with shallots, lime, and pickled mustard greens.$18.99
CS6.THAI DRUNKEN SPAGHETTI (Spaghetti Kee Mao)
Spaghetti noodles stir-fried with choice of shrimp or seafood, egg, garlic, young pepper, black pepper, basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and pickled rhizome in house brown sauce.$18.99
CS7. BOAT NOODLE (guay tiew ruea)
Savory beef slice and meatballs in rich beef broth with rice noodles, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, and a blend of Asian herbs and spices, garnished with crispy garlic, cilantro, and scallions.$17.99
KID'S MENU
K1. Kid Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, carrots, and broccoli, in-house brown sauce, and choice of chicken or tofu.$8.99
K2. Kid Noodle
Flat noodle stir-fry with egg, carrots, and broccoli, in house brown sauce, and choice of chicken or tofu.$8.99
K3.French Fries$6.99
K4.Chicken Tender$7.99
K5.Kid Combo (K3+K4 )$10.99
Adult Fries$9.99
DESSERT
DS1. Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice
Coconut Sticky Rice and fresh Mango, drizzled with sweet coconut milk and sprinkled with sesame seeds.$9.99
DS2. Mochi Ice cream
One of your choice of strawberry or green tea.$2.99
DS3. Ice cream
Choice of Coconut ice cream, Vanilla ice cream, Mango Ice Cream, Rainbow Sherbet.$4.99
DS4. Popsicle$6.99
SIDE ORDER
Steam rice$2.00
Sticky rice$3.00
Brown rice$3.00
Side Fried rice$6.00
Steam Noodles$5.00
Steam veggies$6.00
Side Stir Fry Noodle$6.00
Stir fry veggies$6.00
Fried Crispy egg$2.50
Sweet and Sour (2oz)$2.00
Peanut Sauce (2oz)$2.00
Seafood Sauce (2oz)$2.00
Chilli and fish sauce (2oz)$2.00
To-Go Chili Oil (2oz)$2.00
Roti (2oz)$2.99
Fresh chili on side (2oz)$1.00
DRINKS
Iced Tea (Sweet)$3.99
Iced Tea (UnSweet)$3.99
Thai Ice Tea$4.99
Thai Ice Coffee$4.99
Thai Green Tea$4.99
Topo Chico$4.99
Lemonade$3.49
Strawberry Lemonade$3.99
Hot Tea$3.99
Coconut water (can)$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Water bottle$2.99
Soda$2.99
Apple Juice$2.99
Hot coffee$3.99
Arnold Palmer$3.99
Pellegrino$3.99
Water
Water no Ice
Pineapple Juice$2.99
Orange Juice$2.99
Coconut Water (fresh)$6.00
MOCKTAILS
Lychee Lamparng Mocktail
A luxurious Thai treat with ritual zero proof, lychee juice, palm sugar, and lemon juice, finished with fresh lychee.$12.99
Soi Cowboy Mocktail
Blackberries, palm sugar, fresh pressed lime juice, mango nectar, zero proof tequila, orange juice. Finish off with fresh berries and lemon.$12.99
Maya Bay Mai Tai Mocktail$12.99
Pitsaward Mocktail
A tropical Thai escape with passionfruit nectar, pineapple juice, zero-proof butterfly pea flower gin, and a spicy pineapple garnish.$12.99
Ped Dee Mocktail
Experience Thai flavors with lemongrass, ginger, cilantro, and Thai basil, mixed with zero proof tequila, palm sugar, and lime, and rimmed with spicy Thai chili finish.$12.99
Kopi Kee Mao Mocktail$12.99
Thaitini Mocktail$12.99
Lemon Drop Mocktail$12.99
Party Tray
Appetizer Trays
TA1. Crispy Spring Roll (20 Pcs)$39.99
TA2. Cream Cheese Golden Bag (20 PCs)$49.99
TA4. Crispy Cheese Roll (20 pcs)$55.00
TA3. Chicken Satay (20 pcs)$55.00
TA4. Shrimp Dumplings (20 pcs )$49.99
TA5. Coconut Shrimps (20pcs)$40.00
TA6. Gyoza (20 pcs)$39.99
TA7. Chicken Wings (20 pcs)$49.00
TA8. Roti and Curry (5 Roti (8oz) Curry)$35.00
Salad Party Tray
Soup Tray
TSO1. Tom Yum Soup
Thai hot and sour soup, flavored with milk, lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaves, features fresh chili, mushroom, and tomato. It is topped with green onion and cilantro.$49.00
TSO2. Tom Kha Soup
Thai Coconut Soup, infused with lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaves, features mushroom, yellow onion, and tomato. It is topped with green onion and cilantro.$49.00
Curry Tray
Stir- fry Tray
TST1. Basil Stir Fry (Pad Kra Prow)$59.00
TST2. Eggplant Basil
Eggplant, yellow onion, bell pepper, and basil in house brown sauce.$59.00
TST3. Vegetable Medley$59.00
TST4. Broccoli Stir Fry$59.00
TST5. Pepper Garlic
Garlic, white pepper, and black pepper. Served on a bed of steamed broccoli, carrots, and cabbage, topped with green onions, fried garlic, and cilantro. Comes with a side of cucumber.$59.00
TST6. Cashew Nut Stir Fry
Yellow onion, carrot, bell peppers, green onion, cashew nuts, and house brown sauce.$59.00
TST7. Thai Red Curry Stir Fry (Pad Prik King)$59.00
Noodle Tray
TN1. Pad Thai
Famous Thai noodle dish with house special Pad Thai sauce, thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, green onion, bean sprouts, & Topped with Crushed Peanuts.$59.00
TN1. Crispy Pad Thai$59.00
TN2. Pad See Eew$59.00
TN3. Thai Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, fresh garlic, black pepper, basil, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms in house brown sauce.$62.00
TN4. Pad Woon Sen (Glass noodle stir-fried)$59.00
Fried Rice Tray
TSF1. THAI FRIED RICE
Fried rice with egg, white pepper, fried garlic, onions, dried chili, basil leaves, and bell peppers, in house brown sauce.$59.00
TSF2. BASIL FRIED RICE
Fried rice with egg, white pepper, fried garlic, onions, dried chili, basil leaves, and bell peppers, in house brown sauce.$62.00
TSF3. VEGAN FRIED RICE (No Egg)$59.00
TSF4.CRAB FRIED RICE$79.00
TSF5. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$65.00