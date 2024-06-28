Thai Town
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- A1. Crispy Spring Roll (4 pcs)
Rice- paper Rolls Stuffed with Glass Noodles and Vegetable pair with Sweet sour sauce.$6.99
- A2. Fresh Soft Roll (2 pcs)
Fresh rice paper filled with crisp green leaves, carrot, mint, basil, cilantro, and cabbage purpose, perfectly paired with your choice of peanut or seafood dressing.$5.99
- A3. Cream Cheese Golden Bag (4pcs)
Wonton wrappers with cream cheese, crab meat, carrot and green onion pair with sweet and sour dipping sauce.$7.99