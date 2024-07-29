Thai Town
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- A1. Crispy Spring Roll (4 pcs)
Rice- paper Rolls Stuffed with Glass Noodles and Vegetable pair with Sweet sour sauce.$6.99
- A2. Fresh Soft Roll (2 pcs)
Fresh rice paper filled with crisp green leaves, carrot, mint, basil, cilantro, and cabbage purpose, perfectly paired with your choice of peanut or seafood dressing.$5.99
- A3. Cream Cheese Golden Bag (4pcs)
Wonton wrappers with cream cheese, crab meat, carrot and green onion pair with sweet and sour dipping sauce.$7.99
- A4. Crispy Cheese Roll (4 pcs)
Rice roll wrappers filled with cream cheese, mozzarella, and mild cheddar pair with sweet and sour dipping sauce.$7.99
- A5. Chicken Satay (4 pcs)
Grilled marinated chicken, satay-style with coconut milk, turmeric, curry powder, and soy sauce. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.$9.99
- A6. Shrimp Dumplings (4 pcs )
Steamed egg wonton wrappers filled with shrimp, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, and mushrooms, topped with green onion slice, paired with dumpling sauce.$8.99
- A7. Har Gow (4 pcs)
Translucent dough wrappers filled with fresh shrimp seasoned with sesame oil, soy sauce, and water chestnuts, steamed to tender perfection, paired with dumpling sauce.$8.99
- A8. Coconut Shrimps (5pcs)
Battered shrimp coated in coconut flakes, fried to golden perfection, and pair with Sweet sour sauce.$7.99
- A9. Gyoza (4 pcs)
Tender chicken/veggies wrapped in wheat flour, cabbage, green onions, ginger, sesame oil, soybean, soy sauce, and egg, cooked to perfection. Served with Gyoza sauce for dipping.$6.99
- A10. Chicken Wings (5 pcs)
Crispy chicken drumsticks and wings marinated in Thai-style flavors, pair with house sweet chili sauce.$10.99
- A11. Edamame
Steamed edamame seasoned with a sprinkle of salt.$5.99
- A12. Roti and Curry
One Thai Pan Fried Roti bread pair with Thai style curry.$6.99
- A13. Appetizer combo
Combination of crispy spring rolls, crispy cheese roll, chicken satay, cream cheese golden bag, coconut shrimp pair with peanut sauce, cucumber sauce & sweet sour sauce. (no substitution)$19.99
SOUP
- S1. Tom Yum Soup
Thai hot and sour soup, flavored with milk, lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaves, features fresh chili, mushroom, and tomato. It is topped with green onion and cilantro.$7.99
- S2. Tom Kha Soup
Thai Coconut Soup, infused with lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaves, features mushroom, yellow onion, and tomato. It is topped with green onion and cilantro.$7.99
- S4. Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp wontons in a Vegetable broth, with bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli, garlic oil, and white pepper.
- S3. Noodle Soup
Your choice of rice noodles or egg noodle served in a Vegetable broth and topped with bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli, crushed peanuts, garlic oil, and white pepper.$12.99
SALAD
- S5. PAPAYA SALAD
Shredded green Thai papaya and carrot salad featuring crushed garlic, tomato, and green beans, dressed in traditional Thai dressing and topped with ground roasted peanuts.$11.99
- S6. LARB
Northeastern Thailand’s famous salad with your choice of minced chicken or minced beef, mixed with rice powder, red onions, green onion, dried chili, mint, cilantro in Thai traditional dressing.$13.99
- S7. Beef Salad ( Nam Tok)
Sliced Grilled Beef salad mixed with thinly sliced red onions, green onions, rice powder, dried chili flakes, lime juice, mint & cilantro in traditional Thai dressing.$14.99
- S8. Glass Noodle Salad (Yum Woon Sen)
Choose between minced chicken or minced beef, accompanied by glass noodles, red onions, yellow onion, green onion, cilantro, peanuts, and tomatoes in a lime dressing.$13.99
- S9. Seafood Salad (Yum Talay)
Thai-style seafood combination salad featuring shrimp, squid, scallops, and mussels. Complemented by tomatoes, red onions, carrots, green onions, and cilantro, all dressed in a zesty chili-lime dressing.$18.99
STIR-FRIED
- ST1. Basil Stir Fry (Pad Kra Prow)
Bell peppers, onions, chili, garlic, basil, and green beans in house brown sauce.$13.99
- ST2. Eggplant Basil
Eggplant, yellow onion, bell pepper, and basil in house brown sauce.$13.99
- ST3. Vegetable Medley
Broccoli, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, and garlic in house brown sauce.$13.99
- ST4. Broccoli Stir Fry
Broccoli, carrot, and garlic in our house brown sauce.$13.99
- ST5. Pepper Garlic
Garlic, white pepper, and black pepper. Served on a bed of steamed broccoli, carrots, and cabbage, topped with green onions, fried garlic, and cilantro. Comes with a side of cucumber.$13.99
- ST6. Cashew Nut Stir Fry
Yellow onion, carrot, bell peppers, green onion, cashew nuts, and house brown sauce.$13.99
- ST7. Thai Red Curry Stir Fry (Pad Prik King)
Thai red curry paste, green beans, and bell peppers, topped with slices of kaffir lime leaf.$13.99
CURRY
- C1. THAI RED CURRY
Red curry (Spicy & slightly sweet) in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, pumpkin, and bell pepper.$13.99
- C2. THAI YELLOW CURRY
Yellow curry (Creamy curry with a rich texture & distinct aroma) in coconut milk with Potatoes, Carrot, Onion.$13.99
- C3. THAI GREEN CURRY
Green curry (Spicy, sweet, aromatic & savory) in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, eggplant, and bell Pepper.$13.99
- C4.THAI PA-NANG
Pa- Nang curry (Thick, slightly salty & sweet) in coconut milk with a zesty kaffir lime leaf flavor comes with Broccoli, carrot, green bean, topped with kaffir lime leaf and Basil (curry base contains peanuts) in coconut milk.$13.99
- C5.THAI MASSAMAN CURRY
Massaman curry (Savory & slightly sweet) in coconut milk with potato, yellow onion, and carrot, top with roasted peanuts$13.99
- C6. PINEAPPLE CURRY
Red curry in coconut milk comes with Pineapple, Bamboo shoot, Bell Pepper, Basil.$15.99
FRIED RICE DISHES
- F1. THAI FRIED RICE
Thai-style fried rice with egg, garlic, green onions, and white pepper, in house brown sauce.$13.99
- F2. BASIL FRIED RICE
Fried rice with egg, white pepper, fried garlic, onions, dried chili, basil leaves, and bell peppers, in house brown sauce.$14.99
- F3. VEGAN FRIED RICE (No Egg)
Fried rice with garlic, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, white pepper, bell peppers, tomatoes, and green onions in vegan brown sauce.$13.99
- F4.CRAB FRIED RICE
Fried rice with crab meat, egg, white pepper, fried garlic, onions, stir-fried with butter, topped with jumbo lump crab meat.$21.99
- F5. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Fried rice with fresh pineapple chunks, egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, green onions, stir-fried with curry powder, crushed garlic, and house sauce. Topped with raisins, cashews, and fried shallots.(Served in fresh pineapple for dine in)$16.99
NOODLE DISHES
- N1. Pad Thai
Famous Thai noodle dish with house special Pad Thai sauce, thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, green onion, bean sprouts, & Topped with Crushed Peanuts.$13.99
- N1. Crispy Pad Thai
Famous Thai noodle dish with crispy egg noodles in house special Pad Thai sauce, stir-fried with egg, green onion, and bean sprouts, served with a side of crushed peanuts.$13.99
- N2. Pad See Eew
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, fresh garlic, carrots, American broccoli, and Chinese broccoli in black sweet soy sauce.$13.99
- N3. Thai Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, fresh garlic, black pepper, basil, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms in house brown sauce.$13.99
- N4. Pad Woon Sen (Glass noodle stir-fried)
Clear glass noodles stir-fried with egg, white pepper, onions, carrots, tomatoes, and Chinese broccoli.$13.99
CHEF SPECIALS
- CS1. CRISPY FISH IN THE GARDEN (Whole Fish)
(Fish in the garden) Deep-fried fish tossed in special dressing with lemon juice, chili, mint, green apple, and peanut. Served with steamed rice.$24.99
- CS2. GARLIC FISH (Whole fish)
Deep fried whole fish with Thai garlic sauce served with special dressing Thai seafood sauce and steam rice.$24.99
- CS3. SPICY CRISPY CATFISH (Fillet)
Stir-fried crispy catfish infused with a blend of chili paste and kaffir lime leaves, green beans, and bell peppers. Served with steamed rice.$16.99OUT OF STOCK
- CS.4 GARLIC CRISPY CATFISH (Fillet)
Deep-fried catfish fillet with Thai garlic, white pepper, and black pepper sauce, served on a bed of steamed broccoli, carrots, and cabbage. Topped with green onions, fried garlic, and cilantro. Served with steamed rice.$16.99
- CS5. KHAO SOI (Curry Egg Noodle)
Northern-style Thai Curry with steamed egg noodles, choice of chicken drumstick or tofu. Topped with crispy fried noodles and served with shallots, lime, and pickled mustard greens.$16.99
- CS6.THAI DRUNKEN SPAGHETTI (Spaghetti Kee Mao)
Spaghetti noodles stir-fried with choice of shrimp or seafood, egg, garlic, young pepper, black pepper, basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and pickled rhizome in house brown sauce.$18.99
- CS7. BOAT NOODLE (guay tiew ruea)
Savory beef slice and meatballs in rich beef broth with rice noodles, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, and a blend of Asian herbs and spices, garnished with crispy garlic, cilantro, and scallions.$16.99
KID'S MENU
DESSERT
- DS1. Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice
Coconut Sticky Rice and fresh Mango, drizzled with sweet coconut milk and sprinkled with sesame seeds.$8.99
- DS2. Mochi Ice cream
One of your choice of strawberry or green tea.$2.99
- DS3. Ice cream
Choice of Coconut ice cream, Vanilla ice cream, Mango Ice Cream, Rainbow Sherbet.$3.99
SIDE ORDER
- Steam rice$2.00
- Sticky rice$3.00
- Brown rice$3.00
- Side Fried rice$6.00
- Steam Noodles$5.00
- Steam veggies$5.00
- Side Stir Fry Noodle$5.00
- Stir fry veggies$5.00
- Fried Crispy egg$2.50
- To-Go Sweet and Sour$2.00
- To-Go Peanut Sauce$2.00
- To-Go Seafood Sauce$2.00
- To-Go Chilli and fish sauce$2.00
- To-Go Chili Oil$2.00
- Roti$2.99
- Fresh chili on side$1.00
DRINKS
MOCKTAILS
Party Tray
Appetizer tray
- TA1. Crispy Spring Roll (20 Pcs)$35.00
- TA2. Cream Cheese Golden Bag (20 PCs)$40.00
- TA4. Crispy Cheese Roll (20 pcs)$40.00
- TA3. Chicken Satay (20 pcs)$50.00
- TA4. Shrimp Dumplings (20 pcs )$45.00
- TA5. Coconut Shrimps (20pcs)$40.00
- TA6. Gyoza (20 pcs)$35.00
- TA7. Chicken Wings (20 pcs)$45.00
- TA8. Roti and Curry (5 Roti (8oz) Curry)$35.00