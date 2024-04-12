Thai Town
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- A1. Crispy Spring Roll (4 pcs)$6.99
Rice- paper Rolls Stuffed with Glass Noodles and Vegetable pair with Sweet sour sauce.
- A2. Soft Spring roll (4 pcs)$5.99
Fresh rice paper filled with crisp green leaves, carrot, mint, basil, cilantro, and cabbage purpose, perfectly paired with your choice of peanut or seafood dressing.
- A3. Cream Cheese Golden Bag (4pcs)$7.99
Wonton wrappers with cream cheese, crab meat, carrot and green onion pair with sweet and sour dipping sauce.
- A4. Crispy Cheese Roll (4 pcs)$7.99
Rice roll wrappers filled with cream cheese, mozzarella, and mild cheddar pair with sweet and sour dipping sauce.
- A5. Chicken Satay (4 pcs)$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken, satay-style with coconut milk, turmeric, curry powder, and soy sauce. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
- A6. Shrimp Dumplings (4 pcs )$8.99
Steamed egg wonton wrappers filled with shrimp, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, and mushrooms, topped with green onion slice, paired with dumpling sauce.
- A7. Har Gow (4 pcs)$8.99
Translucent dough wrappers filled with fresh shrimp seasoned with sesame oil, soy sauce, and water chestnuts, steamed to tender perfection, paired with dumpling sauce.
- A8. Coconut Shrimps (5pcs)$7.99
Battered shrimp coated in coconut flakes, fried to golden perfection, and pair with Sweet sour sauce.
- A9. Gyoza (4 pcs)$6.99
Tender chicken/veggies wrapped in wheat flour, cabbage, green onions, ginger, sesame oil, soybean, soy sauce, and egg, cooked to perfection. Served with Gyoza sauce for dipping.
- A9. Chicken Wings (5 pcs)$10.99
Crispy chicken drumsticks and wings marinated in Thai-style flavors, pair with house sweet chili sauce.
- A10. Edamame$5.99
Steamed edamame seasoned with a sprinkle of salt.
- A12. Roti and Curry$5.99
One Thai Pan Fried Roti bread pair with Thai style curry.
- A13. Appetizer combo$19.99
Combination of crispy spring rolls, crispy cheese roll, chicken satay, cream cheese golden bag, coconut shrimp pair with peanut sauce, cucumber sauce & sweet sour sauce. (no substitution)
SOUP
- S1. Tom Yum Soup$7.99
Thai hot and sour soup, flavored with milk, lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaves, features fresh chili, mushroom, and tomato. It is topped with green onion and cilantro.
- S2. Tom Kha Soup$7.99
Thai Coconut Soup, infused with lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaves, features mushroom, yellow onion, and tomato. It is topped with green onion and cilantro.
- S4. Wonton Soup$7.99+
Chicken and shrimp wontons in a Vegetable broth, with bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli, garlic oil, and white pepper.
- S3. Noodle Soup$12.99
Your choice of rice noodles or egg noodle served in a Vegetable broth and topped with bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli, crushed peanuts, garlic oil, and white pepper.
SALAD
- S5. PAPAYA SALAD$11.99
Shredded green Thai papaya and carrot salad featuring crushed garlic, tomato, and green beans, dressed in traditional Thai dressing and topped with ground roasted peanuts.
- S6. LARB$13.99
Northeastern Thailand’s famous salad with your choice of minced chicken or minced pork, mixed with rice powder, red onions, green onion, dried chili,mint, cilantro in Thai traditional dressing.
- S7. Grill Steak salad ( Nam Tok)$14.99
Sliced Grilled Beef salad mixed with thinly sliced red onions, green onions, rice powder, dried chili flakes, lime juice, mint & cilantro in traditional Thai dressing.
- S8. Glass Noodle Salad (Yum Woon Sen)$13.99
Choose between minced chicken or minced pork, accompanied by glass noodles, red onions, yellow onion, green onion, cilantro, peanuts, and tomatoes in a lime dressing.
- S9. Seafood Salad (Yum Talay)$18.99
Thai-style seafood combination salad featuring shrimp, squid, scallops, and mussels. Complemented by tomatoes, red onions, carrots, green onions, and cilantro, all dressed in a zesty chili-lime dressing.
STIR-FRIED
- ST1. Basil Stir Fry$13.99
Bell peppers, onions, chili, garlic, basil, and green beans in house brown sauce.
- ST2. Eggplant Basil$13.99
Eggplant, yellow onion, bell pepper, and basil in house brown sauce.
- ST3. Vegetable Medley$13.99
Broccoli, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, baby corn, onion, bell pepper, and garlic in house brown sauce.
- ST4. Broccoli Stir Fry$13.99
Broccoli, carrot, and garlic in our house brown sauce.
- ST5. Pepper Garlic$13.99
Garlic, white pepper, and black pepper. Served on a bed of steamed broccoli, carrots, and cabbage, topped with green onions, fried garlic, and cilantro. Comes with a side of cucumber.
- ST6. Cashew Nut Stir Fry$13.99
Yellow onion, carrot, bell peppers, green onion, cashew nuts, and house brown sauce.
- ST7. Thai Red Curry Stir Fry (Pad Prik King)$13.99
Thai red curry paste, green beans, and bell peppers, topped with slices of kaffir lime leaf.
CURRY
- C1. THAI RED CURRY$13.99
Red curry (Spicy & slightly sweet) in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, pumpkin, and bell pepper.
- C2. THAI YELLOW CURRY$13.99
Yellow curry (Creamy curry with a rich texture & distinct aroma) in coconut milk with Potatoes, Carrot, Onion.
- C3. THAI GREEN CURRY$13.99
Green curry (Spicy, sweet, aromatic & savory) in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, eggplant, and bell Pepper.
- C4.THAI PA-NANG$13.99
Pa- Nang curry (Thick, slightly salty & sweet) in coconut milk with a zesty kaffir lime leaf flavor comes with Broccoli, carrot, green bean, topped with kaffir lime leaf and Basil (curry base contains peanuts) in coconut milk.
- C5.THAI MASSAMAN CURRY$13.99
Massaman curry (Savory & slightly sweet) in coconut milk with potato, yellow onion, and carrot, top with roasted peanuts
- C6. PINEAPPLE CURRY$13.99
Red curry in coconut milk comes with Pineapple, Bamboo shoot, Bell Pepper, Basil.
FRIED RICE DISHES
- F1. THAI FRIED RICE$13.99
Thai-style fried rice with egg, garlic, green onions, and white pepper, in house brown sauce.
- F2. BASIL FRIED RICE$14.99
Fried rice with egg, white pepper, fried garlic, onions, dried chili, basil leaves, and bell peppers, in house brown sauce.
- F3. VEGAN FRIED RICE (No Egg)$13.99
Fried rice with garlic, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, white pepper, bell peppers, tomatoes, and green onions in vegan brown sauce.
- F4.CRAB FRIED RICE$21.99
Fried rice with crab meat, egg, white pepper, fried garlic, onions, stir-fried with butter, topped with jumbo lump crab meat.
- F5. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$15.99
Fried rice with fresh pineapple chunks, egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, green onions, stir-fried with curry powder, crushed garlic, and house sauce. Topped with raisins, cashews, and fried shallots.(Served in fresh pineapple for dine in)
NOODLE DISHES
- N1. Pad Thai$13.99
Famous Thai noodle dish with house special Pad Thai sauce, thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, green onion, bean sprouts, & Topped with Crushed Peanuts.
- N2. Pad See Eew$13.99
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, fresh garlic, carrots, American broccoli, and Chinese broccoli in black sweet soy sauce.
- N3. Thai Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)$13.99
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, fresh garlic, black pepper, basil, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms in house brown sauce.
- N4. Kua Gai$13.99
Flat noodle stir fry with egg, bean sprout, black pepper, and ground peanut in house brown sauce. Top with green onion
- N5. Pad Woon Sen (Glass noodle stir-fried)$13.99
Clear glass noodles stir-fried with egg, white pepper, onions, carrots, tomatoes, and Chinese broccoli.
CHEF SPECIALS
- CS1.CRISPY FISH IN THE GARDEN$24.99
(Fish in the garden) Deep-fried fish tossed in special dressing with lemon juice, chili, mint, pickled rhizome, green apple, and peanut. Served with steamed rice.
- CS2.SPICY CATFISH$16.99
Stir-Fried Crispy Catfish infused with a blend of chili paste and kaffir lime leaves, green beans and bell peppers. Served with steamed rice.
- CS3. KHAO SOI (Curry Egg Noodle)$15.99
Northern-style Thai Curry with steamed egg noodles, choice of chicken drumstick or tofu. Topped with crispy fried noodles and served with shallots, lime, and pickled mustard greens.
- CS4.THAI DRUNKEN SPAGHETTI (Spaghetti Kee Mao)$18.99
Spaghetti noodles stir-fried with choice of shrimp or seafood, egg, garlic, young pepper, black pepper, basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and pickled rhizome in house brown sauce.
- CS5.HOR-MOK-TALAY$18.99
Traditional Thai cuisine with our soft red curry paste-custard in coconut milk, egg, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, carrot, cabbage, green onion, and basil. Topped with creamy coconut milk,kaffir lime leaves, and chilies. Served with steamed rice
- CS6. PAD KANA MOO KROB$16.99
Classic Thai dish combining stir-fried crispy fried pork belly with Chinese broccoli in a savory, spicy, and slightly sweet sauce.
KID'S MENU
DESSERT
- DS1. Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice$8.99
Coconut Sticky Rice and fresh Mango, drizzled with sweet coconut milk and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
- DS2. Brownie & Ice Cream$6.99Out of stock
Choice of Ice cream served with brownie.
- DS3. Mochi Ice cream$4.99Out of stock
Choice of strawberry or green tea.
- DS4. Ice cream$3.99
Choice of Coconut ice cream, Vanilla ice cream, Mango Ice Cream, Rainbow Sherbet.